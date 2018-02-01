Budget will add to ease of living: Modi

NEW DELHI: Calling Union Budget 2018 friendly to all sectors, PM Narendra Modi specially congratulated finance minister Arun Jaitley today for “allaying farmers’ fears”.

“This Budget is farmer-friendly, common citizen-friendly, business-environment friendly and development-friendly. It will add greatly to ‘Ease of Living’ and livelihood,” said PM Modi, speaking minutes after Jaitley finished his bilingual budget address.

He said the government is focused not just on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also on ‘Ease of Living’.

“I especially congratulate the finance minister for the decision regarding MSP. I am sure it will help farmers tremendously,” he added, referring to the budget setting minimum support price (MSP) of all Kharif crops being increased to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.

Yet, for all the focus on farmers and the rural sector, the budget will accelerate economic growth, as it is focused on all sectors, said the PM.

“This budget has devoted attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure…From food processing to fiber optics, roads to shipping, youth to senior citizen, rural India to Ayushmaan Bharat, Digital India to Start Up India, this budget strengthens hopes and aspirations of crores of Indians,” said PM Modi.

The PM also spoke of the focus on people’s health in this budget.

“We are now launching a flagship national health protection scheme that will cover 10 crore families. They will be provided up to Rs. 5 lakh. This is one of the largest healthcare programs in the world,” he said.

