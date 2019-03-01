Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Cabinet nod to MoU with US on missing, exploited children

March 01
10:42 2019
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet Thursday approved an agreement between India and the United States to access tipline reports on missing and exploited children.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), India and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), USA.

It will provide access to more than one lakh tipline reports available with the NCMEC, USA and enable law enforcement agencies in India, an official statement said.

The MoU will also pave way for setting up an innovative mechanism for sharing information about child pornography and child sexual abuse material as well as taking legal action against offenders.

“It will further enable the law enforcement agencies to remove child pornography and child sexual abuse material from cyber space, thereby enhancing human dignity,” it said.  PTI

