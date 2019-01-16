Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Cache of arms seized in raid at shop, Dombivli BJP leader held

Cache of arms seized in raid at shop, Dombivli BJP leader held
January 16
17:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THANE: An office-bearer of the Dombivli unit of the BJP was arrested after police raided his fashion accessories store and recovered around 170 weapons, including air guns, swords and knives, an official said Wednesday.

The raid was conducted at the shop located in Tilak Nagar area in Dombivli on Monday night and the shop owner- Dhananjay Kulkarni (49)- was arrested early Tuesday morning, the official said.

The BJP confirmed that Kulkarni is the vice president of the party’s Dombivli unit.

“Following a tip-off, the raid was conducted at Tapasya House of Fashion, which sells fashion accessories and cosmetic products,” Sanju John, senior inspector of Kalyan unit of Thane Crime Branch, said.

“Around 170 weapons, including eight air guns, 10 swords, 38 press button knives, 25 choppers, nine kukris, nine guptis (bladed weapon concealed in a wooden case), five knives, three axes and one sickle, were recovered from the shop,” he added.

These weapons were kept on sale at the shop, he added.

“The seized weapons are collectively worth Rs 1.86 lakh. The outlet has been in operation since the last over seven months,” the official said.

“Kulkarni had procured the arms from Crawford Market in south Mumbai, as well as from Punjab and Rajasthan,” John added.

Kulkarni was Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, police said.

When contacted, BJP’s Dombivli unit president Sanjay Bidwadkar said Kulkarni is currently the vice president of the unit and also its committee member.

“We still don’t know exactly why he has been arrested.

The material seized from his shop is antique and there is nothing more to it,” Bidwadkar said.

Further investigation into the case was on. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.