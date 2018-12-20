Something went wrong with the connection!

Calcutta HC allows BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal

December 20
17:04 2018
KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court Thursday allowed the BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ program in West Bengal, setting aside the state government’s refusal on apprehensions of communal unrest.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty directed the state BJP to inform the superintendents of police of the districts, in which the rallies shall enter, at least 12 hours ahead of schedule.
The party was also directed to ensure that the ‘Yatras’ are conducted abiding by the law and shall not impede normal movement of vehicular traffic.

Justice Chakraborty said that the petitioner BJP will be vicariously responsible for any damage or loss of public property. He also directed that the police shall deploy adequate force to ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

The party had planned three ‘Rath Yatras’ from different parts of the state. The chariots were meant to travel across the state’s 42 parliamentary constituencies over one-and-a-half months.

The state BJP had moved the court challenging the state government’s denial of permission to its program. PTI

