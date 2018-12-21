Calcutta HC quashes single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court Friday quashed the single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal. The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar...

China denies NYT report on building military jets in Pakistan under CPEC BEIJING: China on Friday dismissed as untrue a US media report that alleged that it has hatched a secret plan to build fighter jets and other military hardware in Pakistan as...

China warns of “forceful measures” as Trump signs new law on Tibet BEIJING: China has warned the US that it would take “forceful measures” to resolutely safeguard its own interests after President Donald Trump signed a new law that imposes a visa...

Swaraj, Chinese FM hold talks under new framework NEW DELHI: In yet another step towards improving ties, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Friday held extensive talks under a newly established framework and agreed...

President Ghani spokesman says US troop withdrawal will not affect Afghan security KABUL: A withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would not affect security of the war-torn country, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said Friday, in the first official response to the...

All 22 accused, including 21 cops, acquitted in controversial Sohrabuddin encounter case MUMBAI: All 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati were acquitted Friday by a special CBI court...

Sohrabuddin outcome pre-decided, acquittals not shocking: NCP MUMBAI: The NCP Friday said the acquittal of all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and two others was “not shocking” as the outcome of...

National Herald case: Delhi HC rejects AJL plea against Centre’s order to vacate premises NEW DELHI: Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of Congress mouth piece National Herald, was on Friday directed by the Delhi High Court to vacate its premises in the national capital within...

Opposition leaders slam MHA order giving snooping powers to investigative agencies NEW DELHI: Opposition parties led by the Congress joined hands on Friday to oppose the government’s move to authorize 10 Central agencies to intercept “any information” on computers, describing it as...