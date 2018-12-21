Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Calcutta HC quashes single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal

Calcutta HC quashes single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal
December 21
16:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court Friday quashed the single bench order that allowed BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal.
The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.
The two judges’ bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the state government, challenging the Thursday order of the single bench. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.