Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

California rent-control measure on Nov ballot

California rent-control measure on Nov ballot
June 19
15:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SACRAMENTO, CA: California’s secretary of state says a measure that would expand the ability of local governments to enact rent controls on residential properties has qualified for the Nov. 6 ballot.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla said he has plans to certify the measure later this month.
If passed voters, it would give cities and other local jurisdictions more authority in limiting the rents residential property owners may charge for new tenants, new construction and single-family homes.
The state’s legislative analyst and director of finance estimate it could decrease tax revenues and potentially increase government costs that could be made up by fees on owners of rental housing.
To qualify, it needed 365,880 signatures of registered voters.
Padilla says it received 402,468 projected valid signatures. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Is Trump turning Friends Into Foes ?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • California rent-control measure on Nov ballot SACRAMENTO, CA: California’s secretary of state says a measure that would expand the ability of local governments to enact rent controls on residential properties has qualified for the Nov. 6...
  • Carpet area hike to push home sales in smaller cities NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has increased the carpet area of houses eligible for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s (PMAY’s) credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS)...
  • Alabama to raise rent for low-income residents MONTGOMERY, AL: Low-income Alabama residents receiving federal assistance might experience increased rent by more than $800 a year. Al.com reports the possible rate increase could impact more than 180,000 people...
  • Anarock enters retail real estate consultancy NEW DELHI: Property consultant Anarock has said it has partnered Faithlane to provide services in the retail real estate segment as part of its expansion plan. Anarock was formed last...
  • She likes him Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted exiting from Zoya Akhtar’s house after a party. They had reportedly headed to their respective locations together in one car. When Alia...
  • Fresh pairing The highly anticipated trailer of Dharma Productions’ ‘Dhadak’ featuring late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter is finally here. The trailer gives a panoramic view of...
  • Quirky comedy Fresh off the success of Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s latest offering hits Netflix’s original. Part of one of the four shorts that make up Lust Stories, Kaushal has slipped into the...
  • Serious injury Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘ Race 3’ by promoting the film in full swing. Fernandez has performed some high octane action sequences in the film...
  • SRK’s Eidi Offering special Eidi to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan has finally released the Eid teaser of his upcoming film ‘Zero’. Unfortunately, some parts and snaps of the teaser were leaked...
  • Veeres in London Karishma has joined Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in London. Yes, that calls for a double celebration for the Veeres. Karishma has Instagrammed a beautiful picture of the...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.