Campaign to save H-1B spouses jobs

WASHINGTON, DC: About 100,000 Indian women, H-1B spouses may be forced to stop working if the Trump Administration takes away their authorization to work.

Representatives Mia Love (R-UT) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) are circulating a letter within Congress that urges the Department of Homeland Security to maintain the program that allows H-1B spouses to continue working and contributing to the US economy. It has already found support of more than 30 Representatives and Congressmen and more are likely to put in their signatures.

To help support this effort, the Hindu American Foundation has urged all right-minded Indian and Americans to both call their representatives in Congress, as well as target CEOs of those companies sponsoring the most H-1B visas

