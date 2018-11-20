Something went wrong with the connection!

Canada among best countries for new immigrants

Canada among best countries for new immigrants
November 20
15:26 2018
Canada is one of the best places in the world for new immigrants to live and work, according to a new survey.

The HSBC study ranked Canada as the fourth best country in the world for expats, behind Singapore, New Zealand, and Germany.

The global survey of 22,000 expats in 163 countries asked a range of questions on quality of life, financial well-being, and ease of raising a family.

Others in the top 10 countries for expats were Bahrain, Australia, Sweden, Switzerland Taiwan and UAE.

For Canadian newcomers, 54 percent said they chose the country to improve their quality of life, while 24 percent came here looking to progress their careers.

Meanwhile, 68 percent said they found Canada more welcoming than their home country, and 70 percent feel safer in Canada.

The survey results show seven in 10 expats who come to Canada find a better quality of life. It means they tend to stay, with a quarter of those surveyed have been here for 30 years or more.

A further 60 percent of those survey said they saw themselves becoming Canadian citizens.

Getting used to Canada’s weather was an important factor in whether expats felt at home here. Of those surveyed, some 56 percent said they felt at home within a year.

As other countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., succumb to protectionist politics, Canada stands out with its intention to welcome nearly 1 million new immigrants between 2018 and 2020.

Through innovative skilled worker immigration policies, Canada is setting about boosting its labor market by welcoming newcomers with the skills and experience it lacks.

Courtesy immigration.ca

  SC agrees to examine plea of women deserted by NRI husbands NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking mandatory arrest of NRIs deserting their wives and harassing them for dowry. A bench comprising Chief...
  2,382 Indians languishing in US jails WASHINGTON: Nearly 2,400 Indians are languishing in various American jails for illegally crossing the US border to seek asylum in the country, according to the latest figures. These detainees, a significant...
  Dutch embassy in Pak denies its closure ISLAMABAD: The Dutch embassy in Pakistan has rejected the reports of its closure over security concerns after the Netherlands gave shelter to the lawyer of Christian woman Aasia Bibi who was...
  DHS replacement will face same border challenges WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen never quite clicked personally as the president chafed at her explanations of complicated immigration issues and her inability to bring...
  Senate overrides Rauner veto on immigrant visas SPRINGFIELD: The Illinois Senate has rejected Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation designed to ensure immigrant crime victims who cooperate with police get the assistance they need to stay in...
  NE students to hold rally in New Delhi GUWAHATI: An umbrella organization of major students unions of the Northeastern states has announced that it would hold a rally in New Delhi to press for its demand for withdrawal of...
  UK won't use data from docs to find migrants LONDON: Britain's National Health Service has said that it has pulled out of a contentious agreement that gave government officials access to confidential patient data to help track down people...
  Melbourne stabbing attacker 'inspired' by ISIS MELBOURNE: A Somali-origin man, who set a car on fire and stabbed three people, killing one of them, before being fatally shot in the Australian city of Melbourne, did not...
  Migrant Justice sues ICE over detainments BURLINGTON, Vt.: An advocacy group representing immigrant farm workers in Vermont and four of its members sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security  accusing...
  
