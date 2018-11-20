Canada among best countries for new immigrants

Canada is one of the best places in the world for new immigrants to live and work, according to a new survey.

The HSBC study ranked Canada as the fourth best country in the world for expats, behind Singapore, New Zealand, and Germany.

The global survey of 22,000 expats in 163 countries asked a range of questions on quality of life, financial well-being, and ease of raising a family.

Others in the top 10 countries for expats were Bahrain, Australia, Sweden, Switzerland Taiwan and UAE.

For Canadian newcomers, 54 percent said they chose the country to improve their quality of life, while 24 percent came here looking to progress their careers.

Meanwhile, 68 percent said they found Canada more welcoming than their home country, and 70 percent feel safer in Canada.

The survey results show seven in 10 expats who come to Canada find a better quality of life. It means they tend to stay, with a quarter of those surveyed have been here for 30 years or more.

A further 60 percent of those survey said they saw themselves becoming Canadian citizens.

Getting used to Canada’s weather was an important factor in whether expats felt at home here. Of those surveyed, some 56 percent said they felt at home within a year.

As other countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., succumb to protectionist politics, Canada stands out with its intention to welcome nearly 1 million new immigrants between 2018 and 2020.

Through innovative skilled worker immigration policies, Canada is setting about boosting its labor market by welcoming newcomers with the skills and experience it lacks.

Courtesy immigration.ca

Comments

comments