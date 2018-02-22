Canada High Commission cancels dinner invite to Khalistan terrorist

NEW DELHI: Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel has cancelled tonight’s dinner invitation to Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist.

Patel was hosting the dinner for the visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation.

“The High Commission has rescinded Mr. Atwal’s invitation. We do not comment of matters relating to the PM’s security,” the Canadian High Commission here said.

Atwal was convicted for trying to kill the then Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Vancouver in 1986.

The cancellation comes at a time when Trudeau’s pro-Khalistan approach is being criticized by many including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who raised the issue with the Canadian prime minister during a meeting.

On his part, Trudeau assured Singh that his country does not support separatism in India or elsewhere.-PTI

