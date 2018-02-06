Canada NRI survives attack by hired killers

PHAGWARA, Punjab: Goraya police has arrested two Supari-killers (hired men) –

Kulwant Singh of Village Mehatpur and Rajinder Kumar alias Raju of Hoshiarpur – for attacking and injuring Canada based NRI Makhan Singh on Republic Day in Village Kotli-Khakhian. Their four accomplices –

Arun Kumar and Suraj Nath (residents of Bajwara District Hoshiarpur) Satta and Billa (residents of Nakodar) – are still at large, said Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal.

DSP Chahal said the accused shot at and injured Makhan Singh, a Canada-based NRI, after taking Supari of Rs 2.5 lakh from Vancouver (Canada) based NRI Jaswinder Kaur, divorcee of the victim NRI. Makhan Singh escaped with bullet injuries.

DSP Chahal said the police have recovered a Skoda car and cash of Rs 30,000 from the accused.

The DSP said that the arrested accused Kulwant Singh disclosed that he made a deal of Rs 2.5 lakh with NRI Jaswinder Kaur who sent him Rs 1.5 lakh as advance. He gave Rs 50,000 to Arun and Suraj and Rs 50,000 to Satta and Bhola while he himself kept Rs 50,000.

The police has also booked NRI Jaswinder Kaur.

ASHOK KAURA

India Post News Service

Comments

comments