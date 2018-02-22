Something went wrong with the connection!

Canadian PM visits Jama Masjid with family

February 22
11:31 2018
NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members today visited the historic Jama Masjid here.
Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India, was accompanied by his wife and their three children during the tour of one of the largest mosques in the country.
The Canadian prime minister spent nearly 30 minutes on the premises of the Old Delhi monument.
Yesterday, Trudeau met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He also offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar yesterday.-PTI

