Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Cancer Foundation holding Tamil music show

Cancer Foundation holding Tamil music show
October 24
12:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

LOS ALTOS, CA: Cancer Institute Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser event Saaral, Tamil light music show on Saturday November 17 at 5 pm at Foothill College, Los Altos, CA. Popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan will be the chief guest. The show is presented by popular local band VDAZE, in partnership with Bay Area Tamil Manram and Bharati Tamil Sangam.

There will also be an exclusive Meet & Greet event with Trisha on Friday, November 16 at 7:30 pm at Oasis Palace, Newark, CA. The tickets are on sale at www.cifwia.org.

Funds raised from this show will be used to set up Cancer Screening and Prevention Centers in Tamil Nadu. These centers will provide easy access to quality preventive care to people who live in Tamil Nadu who cannot afford to travel to Chennai for diagnosis. These centers will help with early diagnosis of cancer to these patients which will greatly increase their chances of survival.

The centers will be fitted with the state of the art equipment and staffed with qualified oncologists. After initial diagnosis, patients will be referred to Adyar Cancer Institute for advanced treatment, if necessary. First center was opened in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu earlier this year.

Cancer Institute Foundation Inc. is a US registered non-profit charity organization with 501(c) 3 Tax ID 20-1140049. CIF raises funds to support Cancer Institute hospital in Adayar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Funds raised are used for treatment of underprivileged cancer patients and develop the hospital infrastructure. The team of dedicated doctors in the hospital is led by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Shanta.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.