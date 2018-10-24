Cancer Foundation holding Tamil music show

India Post News Service

LOS ALTOS, CA: Cancer Institute Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser event Saaral, Tamil light music show on Saturday November 17 at 5 pm at Foothill College, Los Altos, CA. Popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan will be the chief guest. The show is presented by popular local band VDAZE, in partnership with Bay Area Tamil Manram and Bharati Tamil Sangam.

There will also be an exclusive Meet & Greet event with Trisha on Friday, November 16 at 7:30 pm at Oasis Palace, Newark, CA. The tickets are on sale at www.cifwia.org.

Funds raised from this show will be used to set up Cancer Screening and Prevention Centers in Tamil Nadu. These centers will provide easy access to quality preventive care to people who live in Tamil Nadu who cannot afford to travel to Chennai for diagnosis. These centers will help with early diagnosis of cancer to these patients which will greatly increase their chances of survival.

The centers will be fitted with the state of the art equipment and staffed with qualified oncologists. After initial diagnosis, patients will be referred to Adyar Cancer Institute for advanced treatment, if necessary. First center was opened in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu earlier this year.

Cancer Institute Foundation Inc. is a US registered non-profit charity organization with 501(c) 3 Tax ID 20-1140049. CIF raises funds to support Cancer Institute hospital in Adayar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Funds raised are used for treatment of underprivileged cancer patients and develop the hospital infrastructure. The team of dedicated doctors in the hospital is led by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Shanta.

Comments

comments