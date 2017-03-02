Candlelight vigil held for Srinivas in Fremont

FREMONT, CA: The Indian-American community and other locals gathered at Lake Elizabeth on February 25 for a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died at a late night shooting February 22.The event was organized by Mahesh Pakala, Prasad Gattu and Reena Rao. It was attended by city officials, community leaders and public in large numbers.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei encouraged people to come together, saying, “One evil act does not divide a united community.” The event was attended by K Venkata Ramana, Consul (CIC) Consulate General of India, San Francisco, Congressman Ro Khanna, Savita Vaidyanathan, Mayor of Cupertino, Raj Salwan, Councilmember, David Bonnaccorsi, Councilmember and other elected officials and representatives from various organizations and cities.

Prayers were offered for the 32-year-old engineer, as well as another Indian man and an American who were injured when a white US Navy veteran yelling “get out of my country” and “terrorist” opened fire on them in an apparent racially-motivated hate crime. Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kuchibhotla. The incident captured headlines in India and triggered a rage on social media.

“I need an answer. I need an answer from the government. I need an answer from everyone out there,” Sunayana Dumala, the widow of the engineer, said. “Not just for my husband, but for everyone, all those people of any race.”

India Post News Service