Please set up your API key!

India Post

Cannes: The Square bags the top award

June 05
09:11 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Known to be an artistic satire by the Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, ‘The Square’ won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

While competing with 19 other movies for the esteemed glory, the final decision was taken by a jury of prominent actors and filmmakers from around the globe, such as Pedro Almodóvar, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Park Chan-wook, Maren Ade and Paolo Sorrentino.

Apart from that, the second place Grand Prix honor was awarded to the French movie about AIDS, ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ and the third place was presented to ‘Loveless’, a Russian drama. -News Source

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.