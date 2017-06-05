Cannes: The Square bags the top award

Known to be an artistic satire by the Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, ‘The Square’ won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

While competing with 19 other movies for the esteemed glory, the final decision was taken by a jury of prominent actors and filmmakers from around the globe, such as Pedro Almodóvar, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Park Chan-wook, Maren Ade and Paolo Sorrentino.

Apart from that, the second place Grand Prix honor was awarded to the French movie about AIDS, ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ and the third place was presented to ‘Loveless’, a Russian drama. -News Source

