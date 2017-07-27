Please set up your API key!

India Post

Caricature Exhibition at FOG 2017

Caricature Exhibition at FOG 2017
July 27
2017
FREMONT, CA: The renowned Festival of Globe- Silicon Valley’ (FOG-SV, Founder – Dr Romesh Japra) is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary

(From 5 to 13 August) presenting Dr Romesh Japra’s Dream World.

This year the Festival of Globe has arranged an offbeat caricature exhibition by Indian cartoonist Nirmish Thaker. Nirmish Thaker is a multi-talented personality – actor, humorist, playwright, singer, tabla player, writer of more than 50 books and Chief Engineer of famous Indian Petroleum Company ONGC Ltd. As per ‘Limca Book Of Records’ (India). Nirmish has set Eleven National Records in Cartooning, Music and Acting.

‘FOG’ has arranged Nirmish’s Caricature Exhibition with a unique theme ” Punjabi Personalities in Caricatures! ” on August 12n at ‘ India Community Center, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas. The Caricature Exhibition will include more than 100 caricatures of renowned Punjabi personalities like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Amrita Pritam, Khushwant Singh, Kiran Bedi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor etc sketched by Nirmish.

This exhibition may set one more record as it is the First of its type in the world. At the same time Nirmish Thaker has sketched a Special Caricature-Series focused on ‘Dr Romesh Japra’ with the title “Dr Romesh Japra’s World through Humor Lines! ” More than 20 Caricature of Dr Japra would also be the special Attraction of FOG- Celebration.

