Cars may soon be able to predict if the driver gets a heart attack

Washington: Your car will soon be able to predict if you are about to have a heart attack, according to new system being developed by the scientists to avoid road mishaps, which often lead to loss of life. There have often been such cases, where a driver’s medical emergency has lead to a risk of life, not only for him but also the fellow passengers and drivers.

“A large number of traffic incidents are caused by medical conditions while driving, specifically cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infraction and myocardial ischemia,” Kayvan Najarian, from University of Michigan stated. “The medical event interferes with the driver’s ability to safely drive and operate the car, causing the accident.”

These scientists have partnered with Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer for their research and are working on creating a mechanization that can monitor and analyze the physiology of the person driving and predict if they are going to have adverse cardiac events.

“We identified the challenges, potential solutions, hardware options and algorithmic approaches that could be potentially used,” Najarian added. “We concluded that cardiac events were conditions that are more feasible to detect with technology in the vehicle. We would like to test hardware we had previously identified, and improve and validate our algorithmic solutions to see what it will take to generate a system that could look at the physiology of a person, provided by high-density electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements, as well as other medical measurements.” –PTI

