‘CBI action against Sisodia, Jain proves AAP winning Punjab, Goa’

NEW DELHI: The CBI inquiry against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain’s daughter by a “rattled” BJP government is the “clearest indicator” that AAP will sweep Punjab and Goa in the upcoming Assembly polls, the party said today.

AAP Delhi Convener Dilip Pandey told a press conference that CBI action was also a manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fears” over AAP’s “imminent electoral success”.

Pandey also sought to link it to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion that he will “jail” Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia before April 15. “Come what may, Majithia will be put behind bars,” Pandey said.

“After Arvind Kejriwal promised to jail Majithia, even we were wondering why Modji was silent. But now, the CBI has been activated and let loose. Modiji’s cowardly act has established, in a way far better than any opinion poll, that AAP will win Punjab as well as Goa,” he said.

Yesterday, the CBI registered preliminary enquiries against Deputy CM Sisodia and Saumya, daughter of health minister Jain, in two separate cases.

Strengthening its case that AAP MLAs were being framed, the party also fielded Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, who was “discharged” by a sessions court last month.

“The Gujarat model has been implemented here over the last three years. But the court order has once again proven how AAP MLAs are being systematically targeted on false charges,” Singh said.

Singh was accused of obstructing a public servant from performing his duty. A trial court had framed charge against him in the case.

The legislator was booked for allegedly assaulting MCD staff Athar Mustaffa and preventing him from carrying out his duty when the latter and his team had gone to demolish an illegal construction in West Delhi on April 28, 2015.–PTI