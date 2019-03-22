Something went wrong with the connection!

CBI has carried out searches at four locations in Tamil Nadu

March 22
16:37 2019
NEW DELHI: The CBI carried out searches at four locations in Tamil Nadu, including the premises of AIADMK MP Anwhar Raajhaa, in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments at a Waqf board college, officials said Friday.

The searches started Thursday and continued till Friday afternoon, they said.

The agency had registered a case against Raajhaa on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff at MSS Waqf Board college in Madurai.

In January, Justice P Velmurugan had directed the CBI to file a report within six months on a petition which also alleged that Tamil Nadu minister Nilofer Kafeel and Raajhaa were involved in the irregularities.

The court issued the order on a petition by Sardhar Basha who alleged that more than 30 appointments had been made in violation of the UGC guidelines and after taking huge sums of money by the incharge secretary of the college, Jamal Mohideen, also a local leader of the ruling AIDMK.

The petitioner has alleged that Mohideen was a “benami” of Raajhaa and had collected Rs 30-35 lakh for each appointment. PTI

