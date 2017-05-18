CBI raids Chidambaram and son’s premises

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the house of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as well as his son, Karti Chidambaram on 16th May, 2017, after a case was registered against Karti, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea, along with two private firms and some unknown officials from the ministry of finance.

They have been accused for corruption and criminal conspiracy for the FDI approval for INX Media Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI dived into the residences and offices of the father and son, located in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram and suspects that the recommendation for the FIPL proposal was approved by, then finance minister, P Chidambaram.

It also claims that in order to save itself, without any disciplinary action by the FIPB, INX Media accompanied Karti in a criminal conspiracy and affirmatively resolved the issues by dominating the employees of the FIPB department of the finance ministry, with the help of his relationship with the former finance minister. –News Source

