CBI registers new case against ex-Haryana CM Hooda in land scam; carries out searches at 20 locations

January 25
17:06 2019
NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.
A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at his residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 20 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, they said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

The case is understood to be related to the alleged irregularities in land allotment in 2009, sources said.

It is alleged that there were glaring irregularities in acquisition of 1,417 acres land by the then Haryana government in Gurgaon in 2009, they said. PTi

