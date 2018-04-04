CBSE leaks: HRD forms panel to study examination process

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry has set up a “high-powered committee” to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 economics papers.

The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process “secure and foolproof through the use of technology” and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry.

The committee’s other members include former CBSE Controller of Examination and Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Examination Board Pavnesh Kumar and India representative on the executive board of the UNESCO, former NCERT Director and NCTE chairman J S Rajput.

Former vice-chancellor, SNDT Women’s University, Vasudha Kamat, and former Director of Education Krishna Mohan Tripathy are among the other members.

“The government has constituted a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology,” the HRD’s School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, said.

According to HRD Ministry officials, the committee will revisit all aspects related to the security checks built into the system for ensuring that the question papers reach the examinees without tampering.

“The panel will examine and assess all areas of potential weakness in the present system of transporting question papers from the printing presses to the examinees. It will also suggest ways in which the system can be made more secure with the use of technology and minimization of human intervention,” the official said.

The development comes amid criticism over the conduct of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, following reports of leaks.

The HRD Ministry had last week announced the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on April 25.

It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-tests, if required, would be conducted only for the Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July. However, yesterday it decided against conducting the latter.

The Delhi Police had registered two cases involving the leaks.

The first case, related to the leak of economics paper was lodged on March 27, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the CBSE’s regional director.

The examinations for the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics examinations were held on March 26 and 28 respectively. PTI

