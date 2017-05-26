CBSE Results won’t be delayed: Javadekar

New Delhi: The Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, declared on 25th May, 2017 that the class 12 CBSE results won’t get delayed, due to the Delhi High Court order on marks policy.

The Delhi High Court had recently order the Central Board of Secondary Education to not go forward with the discarding of its moderation policy on extra marks. This lead the 12th graders get anxious about a delay in their results, as it could hamper with their college admissions.

However, Javadekar has clarified that no such delay would take place.

“The results will be on time, there will be no delay. CBSE will make the announcement soon. The students should not worry. Justice will be done to everyone,” he said.

According to sources, a high-level meeting had taken place on 24th May, 2017, regulated by Javadekar, where it was decided that the board will take legal advice before moving forward. -PTI

