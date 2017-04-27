Celebrities remember Bollywood’s ‘Amar’ – Vinod Khanna

MUMBAI: Remembering him as the coolest and the most charismatic star of Indian cinema, Vinod Khanna’s friends and colleagues such as Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt paid tributes to the actor and called his death the end of an era.

Khanna was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and breathed his last at 11.20 AM today due to advanced bladder carcinoma. He was 70.

Rishi, who played the actor’s younger brother in hit film “Amar Akbar Anthony”, thanked him for always being by his side.

“Will miss you Amar. RIP. Remembering the good times with you, Vinod. Thank you for being my friend,” he tweeted.

Superstar Rajinikanth posted, “My dear friend Vinod Khanna… Will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

“Vinod Khanna ji, one of the best talents in the film industry, is no more. I am deeply saddened by the news. His demise is a big loss to the film industry. May his soul rest in peace,” Mangeshkar tweeted.

Dutt remembered watching Khanna’s films as a child and called his death a big loss.

“It is saddening to hear of the demise of Vinod Khanna ji. I have watched him as a child and throughout my life I was always fascinated by his style and charisma.

“He was always a thorough gentleman. A big loss to the fraternity. He is and always will be family to the Dutts. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Kavita bhabhi, Akshaye, Rahul and Sakshi,” Dutt said in a statement.

Akshay called Khanna’s demise “an end of an era”.

“Sad to learn about the passing away of #VinodKhanna Sir, one of the most charismatic actors… Truly an end of an era. Condolences to the family (sic),” he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “His screen presence is unparalleled even today… His super star swag is what we grew up on… RIP #VinodKhanna… Thoughts and prayers…”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle said, “Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family.”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with Khanna in his last film “Dilwale,” wrote, “#Vinodkhanna will always remain the coolest and most good looking actor to grace the Indian screens. The industry has lost a legend today.”

“Your charisma and charm will always be unmatchable…

Will miss your flamboyant walk. #VinodKhanna,” Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

Calling Khanna a magnetic person, actor Anupam Kher posted, “He was kind, affectionate and helpful. Loved his panther like walk. Will remember #VinodKhanna ji for his larger than life performances and his graciousness. There are very few people like him. Will miss you Sir (sic).”

Paresh Rawal said, “Truly uncomplicated and loving human being… Aum Shanti Vinod ji”.

Director Sujoy Ghosh said he became a fan of the actor after watching him in “Patthar Aur Payal”.

“My dad made me see a film called PATTHAR AUR PAYAL… I came out becoming a fan of the villain. Thank you Vinod Khanna for the films (sic).”

Actor-director Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Khanna and him and wrote, “They don’t make them like that anymore. RIP Vinod Sir.”

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Sonakshi Sinha, Arshad Warsi and filmmaker Kunal Kohli also paid their tributes to Khanna on Twitter.

Besides film stars, several sports personalities expressed their sorrow on Khanna’s passing.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, “Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji. Om Shanti! (sic).”

Mohammad Kaif said, “Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji. RIP.”

Boxer Vijender Singh tweeted, “Rest in peace #VinodKhanna Saab big fan.” –PTI

