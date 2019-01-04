Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Centre provided Rs 300 cr towards Statue of Unity in Gujarat

January 04
17:09 2019
NEW DELHI: The Central Government has provided Rs 300 crore for the construction of world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’ at Kevadiya in Narmada District of Gujarat, the Parliament was informed Friday.

This information was given by Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in reply to a question asked by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“A total amount of Rs 300 crore has been released by the Central Government for construction of the Statue of Unity,” the Minister said in the written reply.

He further said, the Ministry of Finance did not direct any public sector undertaking (PSU)/Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) to provide funds towards the construction of the statue.

Besides, Radhakrishnan said there were no details available with the ministry of any foreign funding for construction of the statue.PTI

