Centre reviews Rs 80k cr development package for J&K

NEW DELHI: A high-level inter-ministerial team today reviewed the progress in implementation of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the progress of various development initiatives announced for the state, which has witnessed unrest in recent times.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various central ministries and departments, and the state government, official sources said.

The successful implementation of the mega package is key to assuage the feeling of alienation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The Rs 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the prime minister in November, 2015. So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre.

Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package has been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management.

A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits, and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy. This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state which includes creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centers.–PTI

