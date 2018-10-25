Centre’s use of disproportionate force contributing to violence in Kashmir: Tarigami

SRINAGAR: CPI (M) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir M Y Tarigami on Thursday accused the Centre of contributing to the cycle of violence in the state with its use of disproportionate force to quell unrest.

He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is making the situation in the state worse by subduing people’s political aspirations instead of holding a credible dialogue.

“While violence has engulfed Kashmir, the response of Government of India has only been the use of disproportionate force which contributes to the vicious cycle of violence,” the Kulgam MLA told reporters here.

Tarigami said the killing of seven civilians in his constituency in a blast on Sunday shook entire Kashmir. The civilians were killed when unused explosives of three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, gunned down in an encounter, went off.

“The standard operating procedure of 2012 makes it mandatory for the security forces to sanities the encounter site before leaving. Why was it not done in Larro, Kulgam?” he asked.

“Strong voices are emerging from within and outside the state that a credible inquiry should be conducted to fix responsibility so that such tragedies can be avoided in future. Whether or not the government will heed to this demand is to be seen,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has denied using excessive force during Sunday’s encounter and alleged that an unruly mob had attacked the police party which was engaged in the encounter with the militants.

The police had said that the security forces had withdrawn partially because of excessive stone pelting paving way for the mob to storm the encounter site where unexploded explosives were lying, resulting in the death of the civilians.

Tarigami demanded that jobs be provided to family members of the deceased and said the situation in Kashmir is a test for the Centre’s policies.

He claimed the Centre’s consistent refusal to initiate a political dialogue has resulted in alienation of people and a number of young men joining militancy. “Indiscriminate arrests, registering cases and slapping PSA is not going to solve the problem,” he said. PTI

