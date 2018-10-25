Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Centre’s use of disproportionate force contributing to violence in Kashmir: Tarigami

Centre’s use of disproportionate force contributing to violence in Kashmir: Tarigami
October 25
17:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: CPI (M) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir M Y Tarigami on Thursday accused the Centre of contributing to the cycle of violence in the state with its use of disproportionate force to quell unrest.

He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is making the situation in the state worse by subduing people’s political aspirations instead of holding a credible dialogue.

“While violence has engulfed Kashmir, the response of Government of India has only been the use of disproportionate force which contributes to the vicious cycle of violence,” the Kulgam MLA told reporters here.

Tarigami said the killing of seven civilians in his constituency in a blast on Sunday shook entire Kashmir. The civilians were killed when unused explosives of three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, gunned down in an encounter, went off.

“The standard operating procedure of 2012 makes it mandatory for the security forces to sanities the encounter site before leaving. Why was it not done in Larro, Kulgam?” he asked.

“Strong voices are emerging from within and outside the state that a credible inquiry should be conducted to fix responsibility so that such tragedies can be avoided in future. Whether or not the government will heed to this demand is to be seen,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has denied using excessive force during Sunday’s encounter and alleged that an unruly mob had attacked the police party which was engaged in the encounter with the militants.

The police had said that the security forces had withdrawn partially because of excessive stone pelting paving way for the mob to storm the encounter site where unexploded explosives were lying, resulting in the death of the civilians.

Tarigami demanded that jobs be provided to family members of the deceased and said the situation in Kashmir is a test for the Centre’s policies.

He claimed the Centre’s consistent refusal to initiate a political dialogue has resulted in alienation of people and a number of young men joining militancy. “Indiscriminate arrests, registering cases and slapping PSA is not going to solve the problem,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India continue to plead Masood Azhar with China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.