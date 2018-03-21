Chamling writes to Sushma for Karmapa’s visit to Sikkim

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking permission for the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje’s visit to the north-eastern state.

The Karmapa is the head of the 900-year-old Karma Kagyu lineage.

He resides at his temporary home, the Gyuto monastery, in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh after making a dramatic escape from Tibet in 2000.

“I have written a letter to Sushma Swaraj seeking her assistance and cooperation in permitting the 17th Karmapa, His Holiness Ogyen Trinley Dorje, to visit any monastery in Sikkim, if not Rumtek Monastery, to bless our people,” Chamling said.

The Karmapa’s visit would fulfil the long pending demand of the people and the Sikkim government, the chief minister said.

Chamling has been trying to impress upon the Centre to allow the 17th Karmapa to visit Sikkim to grace his rightful position as the head of the Rumtek monastery and a couple of other monasteries in other parts of the Himalayan state.

Hundreds of monks of the Rumtek monastery had held relay hunger strikes for more than 500 days in Sikkim in 2016 to put pressure on the Centre over the issue.

The Rumtek Monastery is located about 24 kms away from the state capital Gangtok.

The monks had raised the issue with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit last year but the Centre has been firm on not allowing the 17th Karmapa to visit Sikkim, in view of the sensitivity of China on the issue.-PTI

Comments

comments