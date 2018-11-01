Something went wrong with the connection!

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi

November 01
17:06 2018
NEW DELHI: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi here, sources said.
The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, Naidu met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here.

Naidu “coincidentally” also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.PTI

