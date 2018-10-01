Chennai: Ancient temples and contemporary culture

Long, beautiful beaches and ancient temples adorned with divine images of carved gods are the highlights among the best places to visit in Chennai. From old to contemporary and from nature to architecture, Chennai possesses an impressive variety of places to impress and entertain tourists. Being a coastal city, pretty and serene beaches are an important element in the tourist places. The city also houses churches and temples from ancient times that exhibit an extraordinary level of architecture. The old temples of Chennai are very popular among Hindus as these temples hold great religious significance. All in all, Chennai is an excellent option for those who prefer variety and quality.

Places to visit:

Marina Beach: India’s largest beach happens to be Chennai’s Marina Beach. One of the best in the city for viewing a spectacular sun rise, this sandy delight is lined by palm trees on one side. An old light house stands on the southern end of the beach along with several other structures including an aquarium, a swimming pool and a park.

Language:

Tamils form the majority of Chennai’s population. English is spoken largely by white-collar workers, often mixed into Tamil.

Music and performing arts:

Chennai is a major centre for music, art and culture in India. The city is known for its classical dance shows. The Madras Music Season, initiated by Madras Music Academy in 1927, is celebrated every year during the month of December. It features performances of traditional Carnatic music by many artists in and around the city.

The arts festival of the city is called the Chennai Sangamam. Pookolam, a form of art that uses colored flour to create patterns and designs, comes from Kerala, but can be seen in abundance at the time of Onam.

Chennai has a diverse theatre scene and is one of the important centers for Bharata Natyam, a classical dance form that originated in Tamil Nadu and is the oldest dance of India. It is the base for the Tamil film industry, known as Kollywood. Chennai hosts major film studios, including AVM Productions, the oldest surviving studio in India.

Best time to visit:

The best time to visit Chennai is between October to February. These months constitute the winter season in Chennai.

How to visit:

By air: Chennai International Airport is very conveniently located only 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the city center.

