Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon dies

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, who was one of the founder members of the BJP’s parent organization Jan Sangh died after suffering a heart attack at a government hospital here, an official has said. He was 90. Tandon breathed his last at the state-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where he was rushed this morning after he complained of uneasiness, the governor’s secretary, Surendra Kumar Jasiwal, told PTI.

He was kept in the hospital’s critical care unit in view of his serious condition, he said. Tandon suffered a heart attack, the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Vivek Choudhary, said. Chief Minister Raman Singh, who visited the hospital earlier on getting the news of Tandon’s illness, announced a seven-day state mourning in view of the governor’s demise.

In view of the governor’s demise, Independence Day will be observed in a traditional manner tomorrow and there will be no award and cultural ceremonies, the CM said in an official release. Tandon’s body will be taken to Raj Bhawan, the governor’s house, where it will be kept for people to pay their respects at 5 pm, Singh said. The body will be taken later to Tandon’s native place in Punjab, he said.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said that as governor, Tandon offered his valuable services to Chhattisgarh for around four years. “He was like a father figure to me,” Singh said. Tandon had assumed the office of governor in Chhattisgarh on July 2014. He was one of the founder members of Jan Sangh, from which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was born.

During his long political career, he served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab. The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency. PTI

