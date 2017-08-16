Chicago FIA launches week long Independence-Day celebrations

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations in Chicago (FIA) has stretched India Independence Day celebrations for a week this year.

Time to celebrate71th anniversary of India’s independence and there could have been no better impetus than hearing from Indian Consul General Neeta Bhushan that now, “India is the fastest growing economy in the world”. The Consul General was addressing a large gathering of Indian Americans invited for the FIA dinner Banquet at Meadows Club on August 11 evening. Congratulating all Indian Americans on the occasion, she observed that such events play a major role in bringing together India and US communities together.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, Member of the US Congress and Illinois’s first Indian American congressperson, was invited as the Chief Guest for the event. He had earlier participated in most FIA and other Indian American events but this time he was more cheerful and smiling as the winner for the Indian community. Raja said “It is an honor to be here. I have my roots in India and I am proud to say I have inherited it.” He acknowledged the support he had received from the Indian American community throughout his political campaign.

All FIA members were invited to the podium for a ceremonial felicitation to Raja Krishnamoorthy. FIA senior trustees and President Kanti Patel joined Dr Rashmi Patel and Sanhita Agnihotri for the felicitation.

FIA senior trustee Iftekhar Shareef also congratulated fellow Indians for the 71st anniversary of India Independence Day. He said Indian Americans will celebrate the spirit of Independence for a week and FIA program will end with India Independence Day Parade to be taken out on 19th August on Devon Ave. He invited Indian community members to join the India Day Parade. Shareef also reminded everyone for a boycott of rap singer Mika Singh’s program in Illinois for his Pak-support remarks.

He said FIA has condemned Mika Singh and demanded an apology from him.

Soon as dinner was served, Sanhita Agnihotri announced entertainment program and invited singers Torsa Sarkar, Revanth Kumar and Khuda Baksh to the podium. The audience appreciated Torsa Sarkar’s melodious presentation of old and new Bollywood songs.

A.Q. Siddiqui

India Post News Service

