Chicago Indian community rallies behind CG Neeta Bhushan

CHICAGO: In a joint statement, a group of prominent community leaders led by Iftekhar Shareef, Keerthi Kumar, Sanhita Agnihotri President of Federation of Indian Associations, Chicago, have paid glowing tributes to Ms Neeta Bhushan for the discharge of her duties as Indian Consul General and assured her solid support from members of the Indian community.

The solidarity of support also comes from several community organization heads including Hanmanth Reddy of American Telugu Association, Harish Kolasani of NRI Seva Foundation, Dr. Vijay Prabhakar Founder Director of Multi-Ethnic American Task Force, Emmanuel Neela President South Asian Cultural Association and several ranking FIA-Chicago Trustees and members.

The joint statement, which is also signed by Babu Patel, Kanti S. Patel, Bhailal Patel, Minhaj Akhtar and many other Trustees of FIA-Chicago, said it is a huge honor to convey collective support and a deep sense of appreciation to Ms Neeta Bhushan in her role as the Consul General of India. The statement describes her as a distinguished patriot, an extraordinary humanitarian and an exemplary representative of India in meeting the demands of the Diaspora and the mainstream Americans as the Consul General of India. The statement mentions that support has come from many other FIA member organizations.

Iftekhar Shareef said that CG Neeta Bhushan has ably performed the duties of her office right from the day she arrived in Chicago, building bridges of friendship with all the communities in these vast Midwestern states, particularly in Illinois. Shareef, who is the recipient of the first OCI Card from the then Prime Minister of India, said CG Neeta Bhushan should be commended for hosting numerous round table meetings, conferences and seminars highlighting the economic eminence of India. She has truly helped foster fervent working relationships with business communities, corporate chiefs, and industry heads in promoting robust bilateral trade exchanges.

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori emphasized that CG Neeta Bhushan has instituted a series of bold administrative initiatives and reforms that seek to bring more accountability, a sense of transparency and, more importantly, providing consular services most expeditiously.

Ravoori added the visits she paid to hospitals to meet the victims of violence and the help she provided proactively to their families is heartfelt.

