Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Chicago Tribune Tower plans redevelopment

Chicago Tribune Tower plans redevelopment
April 26
15:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHICAGO: The owners of Chicago’s Tribune Tower have unveiled plans to build a skyscraper next to the neo-gothic building that would be the city’s second tallest.
Chicago-based Golub & Co. and CIM Group of Los Angeles have announced a plan to convert the home of the Chicago Tribune into residential condominiums and retail space. Next door to it they propose a 1,422-foot high-rise with 700 residences and 200 hotel rooms.
The Chicago Tribune will move from Tribune Tower in June. CIM Group and Golub purchased the building in 2016 for $240 million.
The first phase of the more than $1 billion project calls for 163 condominiums at Tribune Tower, to be occupied in 2020. Construction on the new tower is tentatively scheduled to start in 2019.
Developer Lee Golub says the appeal of the proposed development is its location along Michigan Avenue, making it at the “center of everything here.” AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Chicago Tribune Tower plans redevelopment CHICAGO: The owners of Chicago’s Tribune Tower have unveiled plans to build a skyscraper next to the neo-gothic building that would be the city’s second tallest. Chicago-based Golub & Co....
  • Estate known for hosting Opera parties for sale SANTA FE, N.M.: An estate known for its owners’ hosting of lavish Santa Fe Opera parties is for sale. The Albuquerque Journal reports the 11-acre Pueblo Revival estate in Santa...
  • Rent prices highest in Kodiak KODIAK, Alaska: The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says rent prices in Kodiak are the highest in the state. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that a survey of 2017 rental prices...
  • Fear to speak Bollywood is changing its outlook in a bid to shed its patriarchal form. However, at the same time there’s also a fight to save creative freedom from unwarranted criticism and...
  • Veteran fun Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have united on the big screen after 27 years, but the former doesn’t ‘feel the gap’. Talking about his experience of working with...
  • Bharati comedian It’s indeed great news for fans of Sunil Grover. After recently making a comeback on the small screen with Dhan Dhana Dhan and coming on board Vishal Bharadwaj’s Chhuriyaan, Sunil...
  • Un-wifely Bollywood and Hollywood actress Tina Desai who has done many interesting films like Table No 21 and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is in India and she shot for Sujoy...
  • Fresh face ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ may have released two years ago, but the cast and crew are still being appreciated for their efforts. Aahana Kumra, who started off on the small...
  • Annoying films Malavika Mohanan has made her debut in Hindi cinema with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’, which features star kid Ishaan Khatter as her younger brother. In an interview,...
  • Madness within Taapsee Pannu, who has wrapped up filming for ‘Manmarziyan’, said the project will connect well with the youth of today. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.