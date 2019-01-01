Something went wrong with the connection!

Chidambaram takes dig at Govt on Chopper case

Chidambaram takes dig at Govt on Chopper case
January 01
12:37 2019
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a dig at the Modi government, ED and the media over the “new improved system” of trying cases and pronouncing judgment without evidence, which he said “surpasses kangaroo courts”.
In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister said if the government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media have their way in this country, cases will be tried even on TV channels.
“Even kangaroo courts hold trials in a courtroom. Our new ‘improved’ system will surpass kangaroo courts and deliver justice on TV channels,” he said.
The Congress leader’s comments came a day after the ED informed a Delhi court that the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper case, Christian Michel, had taken “Mrs Gandhi’s” name.
“What ED says will be oral evidence, any piece of paper ED produces will be documentary evidence, and what the TV channel pronounces will be the judgment,” he said sarcastically.

Chidambaram said further, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act will not apply on such claims.
A Delhi court hearing the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case imposed restrictions on alleged middleman Christian Michel meeting his lawyers in ED custody after the agency said he was misusing legal access by passing chits to the advocates asking them how to tackle questions on “Mrs Gandhi’.
In its application seeking extension of Michel’s remand, the ED also claimed that he has spoken about the “son of an Italian lady” and how he is going to become the next prime minister of the country.
Claiming that Michel had taken “Mrs Gandhi’s” name in reference to a query, the ED also sought that Michel be barred from meeting his lawyer during its custody, alleging that he was tutored from outside through his lawyers. PTI

