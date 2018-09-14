Children’s writer Ramendra Kumar honored in Athens

BHUBANESWAR: Award winning children’s writer Ramendra Kumar was honored at the 36th International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Congress in Athens where he showcased the glory of Jagannath culture. Besides chairing two important sessions at the 3-day IBBY Congress recently, Kumar said he also presented a paper on ‘The Brave New World of Indian Childrens Literature.’

Globally acclaimed speakers from different countries presented papers during the sessions chaired by Kumar, who is a distinguished children’s writer and chief of communications in the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Kumar was the only Indian writer to have got this honor. The Congress, where 450 delegates from more than 70 countries participated, is considered to be the biggest biennial global event focusing on children’s literature, a statement of RSP said.

During the sessions at the event held from August 30 to September 1, Kumar also highlighted the global relevance of the Jagannath consciousness, it said. “I am from the land of Jagannath consciousness which is as relevant today as it was hundreds of years ago. For me the ultimate pride was showcasing the glory and grandeur of Jagannath consciousness on a global stage,” it said quoting Kumar.

Kumar is an acclaimed children’s writer with 33 books to his name. His writings have been translated into 28 languages both Indian and foreign. He won 31 awards by the Children’s Book Trust (CBT), over the years, the RSP statement said. Six of the writer’s books have been recommended by the CBSE as Supplementary Readers and eleven of his stories have also found place in text books, it said. PTI

Comments

comments