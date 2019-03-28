Something went wrong with the connection!

China accuses US of undermining UN anti-terror body by forcefully moving resolution on Azhar in UNSC

March 28
16:43 2019
BEIJING: China on Thursday accused the US of undermining the authority of the UN anti-terrorism committee by “forcefully moving” a resolution in the UNSC to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying America’s move only “complicates” the issue.
The US, supported by France and the UK, has moved a draft resolution in the UN Security Council to blacklist the Pakistan-based terror group’s chief, two weeks after China put a hold on a proposal to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council.

Asked about the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing that Washington move only complicates the issue.
“This is not in line with resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. This has reduced the authority of the Committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the UNSC and this is not conducive to the solidarity and only complicates the issue.
“We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving forward this resolution draft,” Geng said. PTI

