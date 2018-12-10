We have to cooperate with each other in public interest: PM to Oppn on House functioning NEW DELHI: The government and the opposition have to cooperate with each other for the smooth functioning of Parliament which is in the public interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an...

Oppn leaders meet to forge an united front to fight BJP in 2019 LS polls NEW DELHI: Top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC met here Monday as part of attempts to forge an united front to take on...

MP Assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8am on Tue BHOPAL: Post-election surveys have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term, when votes polled in the state election are counted on...

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha resigns from Union council of ministers NEW DELHI: RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha resigned from the Union council of ministers and walked out of the BJP-led NDA on Monday, a day before Parliament’s Winter Session begins. Kushwaha, in...

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile BALASORE (Odisha) : India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-5, which has a strike range of 5,000 km, from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast Monday. This is the...

China blasts ‘inhumane’ treatment of Huawei executive BEIJING: China on Monday protested Canada’s “inhumane” treatment of an executive of telecom giant Huawei who is being held on a US extradition bid, citing reports she was not getting sufficient...

BJP march over Sabarimala issue turns violent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s “secretariat march” over the Sabarimala issue here on Monday turned violent, prompting police to use water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters. The day also saw...

Indian social worker commits suicide in UAE DUBAI: A 35-year-old prominent Indian social worker in the UAE has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his apartment, a media report has said. Sandeep...

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi Court grants further 5-day remand of Christian Michel NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday granted further 5-day remand of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for his custodial...