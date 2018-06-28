Something went wrong with the connection!

China defends trade record, promises more opening

June 28
16:46 2018
BEIJING: China’s government has defended its trade record in a new effort to defuse US and European pressure over market access and technology.

A Cabinet report today repeated promises to cut some tariffs and ease investment controls. It didn’t address complaints Beijing hampers access to promising industries and that plans to develop Chinese champions in electric cars and other industries violate its free trade commitments.

US President Donald Trump has threatened tariff hikes on up to USD 450 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over those plans.

China has tried to recruit Europe as an ally but also faces complaints by Germany and other governments about investment controls.

The report said, “China has lived up to its responsibility as a major country.” PTI

