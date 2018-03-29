China hails Nepal’s independent foreign policy

BEIJING: China today commended Nepal’s new Left Alliance government for adopting an independent and balanced policy towards its neighbors.

“China, Nepal and India are important neighbors to each other. We hope the three sides can work together, have some sound interactions and achieve common development,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here.

The Left Alliance of the CPN-UML, led by K P Sharma Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre, led by Prachanda, had in December secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the historic provincial and parliamentary polls.

Known for his pro-China stance, 65-year-old Oli was elected as the prime minister. He had earlier served as the Nepal’s prime minister from 2015 to 2016 during which Kathmandu’s ties with New Delhi had strained.

To a question about Oli’s assertion to follow independent and balanced foreign policy, Lu said China “commend the Nepali government’s commitment towards independent foreign policy.”

China also “support Nepal developing friendly and positive relations with its neighbors” Lu added.

Oli, who had publicly criticized New Delhi for interfering in Nepal’s internal matters and accused it of toppling his government after his sweeping poll victory, said his party would forge a partnership with India to move forward the country towards the path of economic prosperity.PTI

