Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

China promises retaliation if US imposes more tariffs

China promises retaliation if US imposes more tariffs
September 10
17:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China’s government says it will retaliate if Washington goes ahead with more tariff increases following President Donald Trump’s comment that he was considering extending penalties to more Chinese imports. A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Monday that Beijing “will definitely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights” if Trump goes ahead with a new round of tariffs.

Beijing and Washington have imposed 25 percent import duties on 50 billion of each other’s goods in a battle over technology policy. The Trump administration is poised to decide whether to extend that to another 200 billion of Chinese goods. Trump said Friday he was considering penalties on an additional 267 billion list of Chinese goods. That would extend tariff increases to nearly all of China’s exports to the United States. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

  • Epaper

  • Follow us on twiter





  • Polls

    US will never be able to understand Pakistan?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.