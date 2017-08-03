China violates border at Uttarakhand’s Barahoti

New Delhi: Chinese soldiers once again trespassed into Uttarakhand’s Barahoti and covered about 1 kilometres of the Indian Territory on the 25th of July. This is the second time that they violated the border.

Before Uttarakhand, China had entered the Sikkim sector of the India-China border, on 16th June and had started constructing a road over the area.

The trespassing began in the morning at around 9AM, when the Chinese troops covered up the area between 800m to 1km, according to the reliable sources.

In July 2016 too, 2 soldiers from the China’s People’s Liberation Army had made an entry into Barholi area in Uttarakhand.

While China refuses to believe that the entry into Uttarakhand was a violation and acknowledges that Indian army troops have crossed the boundary and entered into the Sikkim side of the India-China border, India insists that China has been the aggressor. –News Source

