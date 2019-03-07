Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China’s Huawei sues US over federal ban on using its products

China’s Huawei sues US over federal ban on using its products
March 07
10:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHENZHEN: Huawei said Thursday it was suing the United States for barring government agencies from buying the Chinese telecom giant’s products, opening a legal front in its battle against American warnings that they could serve as a tool for Chinese intelligence services.

Huawei said the suit was filed in a US District Court in Plano, Texas, challenging a 2019 US defence bill that prevents US government agencies from buying the company’s equipment and services, as well as working with third parties that are Huawei customers.
“The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort,” Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a statement.

“If this law is set aside, as it should be, Huawei can bring more advanced technologies to the United States and help it build the best 5G networks.” Guo said the company was seeking unspecified damages for what he called “unconstitutional” restrictions.
“The US government is sparing no effort to smear the company,” he said at a news conference at the company’s headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.
Guo even countered that the US government “has hacked our servers and stolen our emails and source code”, without providing details.

The United States says Huawei equipment could be manipulated by China’s Communist government to spy on other countries and disrupt critical communications.
Washington is urging governments to shun the company just as the world readies for the advent of ultra-fast 5G telecommunications, an advancement that Huawei was expected to lead and which will allow wide adoption of next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence.
Huawei has responded with an aggressive PR campaign to counter the US warnings, with reclusive founder Ren Zhengfei denying the claims in a series of foreign media interviews.
The charm offensive went into another gear Wednesday as Huawei welcomed news organisations on a tightly guarded tour of its massive production lines and research and development facilities in southern Guangdong province.

Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, Ren’s daughter, faces potential extradition from Canada to the United States over charges of Iran sanctions violations.
The US Justice Department accuses Huawei and Meng of circumventing US sanctions against Iran. Two affiliates also have been charged with stealing trade secrets from telecommunications group T-Mobile.
Meng faces a May 8 hearing in Vancouver, where she was arrested while changing planes.

Two Canadians have been detained in China in suspected retaliation over her arrest.
Huawei is the world leader in telecoms networking equipment.
But its dominance has increasingly caused concern in Washington, which fears that Beijing could use security “backdoors” to gain access to networks for spying or other purposes.
These concerns have been fueled by Ren’s background — he is a former Chinese army engineer — and a law recently enacted by Beijing that obliges Chinese companies to aid the government on issues affecting national security. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.