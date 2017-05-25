Chishti gets life-time achievement award

CHICAGO: Hasan Chishti, a long-time resident of Chicago, was presented with the Life Time Achievement Award for his outstanding Service and Literary Contribution during the recent Osmania University Centenary Celebrations held in Chicago.

This marks a continuation of many recognitions and honors he has received during his distinguished career. Chisti, a poet, journalist, and social worker, has carved a niche in the Hyderabad community for his commitment to literature, community service, and by helping uplift human values.

On the 60th Independence Day celebrations in 2007, a Chicago based association conferred the Community Leadership Award on Mr. Chishti in recognition of his dedication to the principles of community service and inspiring community partnership among the Indian American community, in Chicago.

Chishti’s work in compiling and publishing four volumes of “Mujtaba Hussain Ki BehtareenTahreeren” was recognized, in 2002, by the Delhi Urdu Academy which gave him an award consisting of cash, a shield, a certificate and a shawl for Vol 2 of these books. He has been regularly contributing articles and news from Chicago for Siasat, a widely circulated daily newspaper published from Hyderabad, India.

Before migrating to Chicago, while in Saudi Arabia, he founded “Bazm-e-Urdu” and “Hyderabad Association” and was President of both the organizations for six years.

Born in Hyderabad, India, he obtained a B.A. degree from Osmania University and served the University in various administrative capacities for about 26 years. In 1986, he migrated to Chicago and worked for Khan & Associates and Pentagon Industries, for over five years.

