Chittagong chamber seeks trade balance with India

PM credits demonetisation for making homes affordable to youth SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday credited his government’s demonetisation decision for bringing down prices of houses and making them affordable for the aspiring youth. He also said that...

Pak supported militant groups will continue attacks in India, Af: US spymaster WASHINGTON: Militant groups supported by Pakistan, which uses some terror outfits as “policy tools”, will continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, according to America’s top spymaster....

Growth of Pak, India’s nuke programs increases risk of security incident in South Asia: Coats WASHINGTON: The continued growth of the atomic weapon programs of Pakistan and India increases the risk of a “nuclear security incident” in South Asia, America’s top spymaster has warned. The...

China harps on NPT as P5 members meet to discuss nuclear non-proliferation BEIJING: China, which has been opposing India’s entry into the (NSG), on Wednesday said that there should be no double standards in enforcing the NPT, as five permanent members of...

Assam blasts case: CBI court awards life imprisonment to NDFB chief, 9 others GUWAHATI: The chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Ranjan Daimary, and nine other members of the outfit were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI special court...

Centre’s plea on Ayodhya land is out of frustration: Mayawati LUCKNOW: Hitting out at the government over its plea to return the land around the disputed Aypodhya site, BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday said the move is out of “frustration” as...

George Fernandes a political colossus, says Jaitley NEW DELHI: Paying glowing tributes to veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said he was a politician with a difference and with his death India has...

Member states should seek new ways to engage on UNSC reform process: India UNITED NATIONS: Frustrated by the slow pace of the UN Security Council’s reform process, India has called on the member states to seek new ways to engage to achieve credible...

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit India on Feb 11 JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to India on February 11 on a day-long visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his second...