Choking Game Kills New Jersey Student

Bernards Township, New Jersey: A student died after playing a fatal ‘choking game’ that he had watched online.

After the shocking incident, the Superintendent of Bernards Township School District, Nick Markarian, sent an alarming warning to the parents, as the death was connected to a deadly passing out challenge.

Since the past 1 year, there have been reports about 3 students dying in the district; Gage Dobson from William Annin Middle School, Kyra O’Dwyer from Ridge High School as well as Martha Moye.

However, it’s still unclear that who died from this risky game.

‘It is important to emphasize that research shows children who experiment with the ‘choking game’ alone often tragically die after the first or second time,’ the superintendent said. –News Source

