Chopper scam: Court extends Gupta’s custody, to be confronted with Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri

April 03
16:30 2019
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by three days the custodial interrogation of Sushen Mohan Gupta, alleged defence agent arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP choppers scam related money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the agency to interrogate Gupta for three more days after the court was informed by ED that Gupta needed to be confronted with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew, Ratul Puri who has been called for interrogation today.
Gupta was arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The probe agency had said Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.
It was suspected that Gupta has in his possession some payment details in the purchase of AgustaWestland VVIP choppers and the link is to be unravelled, they said. PTI

