Christmas celebration by Telugu community

CHICAGO: The United Telugu Christian Community (UTCC) celebrated its Annual 2017 Christmas Carols by candlelight in collaboration with the Indian Christian Federation of Midwest, Indo-Pak Christian Community with carols, dance performances, and dinner on Saturday December 9 at Croatian Cultural Banquet in Chicago.

This Christmas occasion pulled in chapel individuals from different Telugu churches in the Chicago area and was attended by more than 600 people. The program started with a supplication offered by Rev. Thomas Polepaka who welcomed all attendees. The opening prayer was offered by Rev. Swaraj Perumalla and Rev. Thomas Polepaka. Mrs. Mahala Sukka and Mrs. Joyce Doma emceed the proceedings. Exceptional Christmas carols were displayed by choirs from different churches who sang sweet melodies.

All pastors, elders, and lady leaders lit candles. A message was conveyed by Rev. Dr. John Reynolds Ambati, Guest Speaker from Michigan State, paving the way to the introduction of our ruler, Jesus Christ.

After the message, the UTCC youth group started by singing popular English Christmas carols. This was followed by the UTCC Telugu choir, Gujarati group, Pakistani group, Tamil group, and many other different local church groups.

The distinguished guests for the event were Rep. Raja Krishnamurthy, Senator Ira Silverstein, Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, Indian Consul D. B. Bhatti, Iftekhar Sharif, FIA Trustee, Asad Azharuddin, a rising cricketer of India and Rep. Danny Davis.

Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy commended the hard work of the coordinators. Raja Krishnamurthy, Ira Silverstein and Debra Silverstein were honored with shawls Awards of Appreciation were given to Mrs. Thara Chandran and Mrs. Suguna Vallabdas for their dedicated services to Indian Christian Community.

Other recipients were Babu Varma, Gujarati Christian Leader , Rev. Thomas Polepaka for his dedicated service to the Indian Telugu Christian Community, Sohail Bakshi for his service to the Pakistan Christian Community, Mrs. Subhadra Vipparthi for her church and women’s ministry among Telugu Christians and finally to Dr. Regi Paul for his children’s ministry to the Indian Christian community. 2017 Community Awards were sponsored by Johnny Peddapati in memory of his wife Late Deena Peddapati.

Highlights of the evening included, a team of young girls from Mount Prospect Dancing School performing a beautiful dance. A Gujarati group, led by Babu Verma, sang a Qawali song and the women presented a Garba Dance and a finale of ‘Silent Night’ which was effortlessly sung.

Benediction was offered by Archbishop Jayakumar Jacob Agepogu and Rev. Timothy Rathod, Senior Gujarati Pastor, led all the participants with the Lord’s Prayer. Vijender Doma proposed a vote of thanks.

Harish Rao

