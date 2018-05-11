CII hosts DEA Secy & Chief Economic Advisor

WASHINGTON DC: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) hosted Subhash Garg, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, for an Industry Interaction in partnership with the U.S.-India Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on April19.

Nisha Biswal, President, US-India Business Council; Ashwini Tewari, CII-IBF Member and Country Head-US Operations, State Bank of India; Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India and Sumani Dash, Director and Country Head – US and Canada, CII addressed the gathering

Secretary Garg engaged directly with the selective business executives in attendance and discussed the deepening India-US economic relationship, as well as policy developments in India. Some of the major concerns echoed by US companies included efforts to reform the pension system in India; insurance reform imperatives; concerns related to data privacy and digital trade and challenges pertaining to the healthcare sector in India.

Neela Pandya

