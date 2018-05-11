Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

CII hosts DEA Secy & Chief Economic Advisor

May 11
12:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nisha Biswal, President, USIBC; Sumani Dash, Director & Country Head, CII; Subhash Garg, Secretary, Dept of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India; Arunish Chawla, Minister Economic, Embassy of India; Ashwini Tewari, Country Head, State Bank of India; and Richard Nash, Vice President- Head of Global Government Relations, Paypal at the CII-USIBC Industry Interaction on April 19 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON DC: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) hosted Subhash Garg, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, for an Industry Interaction in partnership with the U.S.-India Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on April19.

Nisha Biswal, President, US-India Business Council; Ashwini Tewari, CII-IBF Member and Country Head-US Operations, State Bank of India; Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India and Sumani Dash, Director and Country Head – US and Canada, CII addressed the gathering

Secretary Garg engaged directly with the selective business executives in attendance and discussed the deepening India-US economic relationship, as well as policy developments in India. Some of the major concerns echoed by US companies included efforts to reform the pension system in India; insurance reform imperatives; concerns related to data privacy and digital trade and challenges pertaining to the healthcare sector in India.

Neela Pandya

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • CII hosts DEA Secy & Chief Economic Advisor WASHINGTON DC: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) hosted Subhash Garg, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India,...
  • IOC plans grand India Day celebration CHICAGO: Continuing the tradition and immense success of India Day in past years, Indian Community Outreach (ICO) is working to host 2018 India Day on a still grander scale, according...
  • Dwarkamai group celebrates Sai centennial CHICAGO: Shri Dwarkamai, a non-profit organization, celebrated the 12th Anniversary of Shri Sai Palkhi Utsav, Sai Rainbow 2018 cultural event and Sai Samadhi centennial year last month at Eisenhower in...
  • Unity Day celebrated in presence of Mata Savinder STOCKTON, CA: As millions of devotees of the Sant Nirankari Mission celebrated Human Unity Day or Manav Ekta Diwas around the world, the Bay Area observed the event in the...
  • Tamil Sangam fetes Vasanthi Stanley NEW YORK: Vasanthi Stanley, a prominent woman leader of Tamil Nadu and former Member of Parliament has appealed to Non-Resident Indians to share their expertise and knowledge in various fields...
  • AIF’s NY gala raises $1.84 mn for India kids NEW YORK: A leading philanthropic organisation has raised USD 1.84 million for children’s education in India as prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs came together at its annual gala to support...
  • Nishant Bordia is voice of Bay area MILPITAS, CA: After an exciting season that witnessed a battle between the Bay Area’s most talented singers, Voice of Bay area 2018 ended with a nail-biting finish on May 5...
  • Invar brings ‘Crossover Films’ to Cannes Special Feature SAN JOSE, CA: Invar Studios, a film startup venture with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Chennai, India, is bringing its award-winning Virtual Reality (VR) experience ‘Rose...
  • Telugu film to be shot in USA   “Mallepuvvu”, “Mental Krishna” and Nandi Award winning movie “Kalavaramaye Madilo” fame producer Mohan Vadlapatla has turned into a director for a Telugu commercial film. As a successful producer he...
  • Luxury wear sells Lord Ganesh leggings CHICAGO: Upset Indians have strongly urged the Las Vegas headquartered luxury activewear “Niyama Sol” to immediately withdraw leggings carrying images of Hindu deity Ganesh; calling it highly inappropriate. In Hinduism,...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.