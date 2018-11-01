Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Cinema is for posterity: Naseeruddin Shah

Cinema is for posterity: Naseeruddin Shah
November 01
11:53 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Naseeruddin Shah believes cinema serves as a record of times and he would not want the audience to look back at 2018 as the phase of only one kind of cinema, case in point “Salman Khan films”.
The veteran actor says cinema is for posterity and hence he takes it as his responsibility to do as many socially relevant films as possible.
“I feel that cinema can’t change society or bring a revolution. I’m also not sure of cinema as a medium of education. Documentaries can be educative, not feature films. People see them and forget. The only serious function films can serve is to act as a record of their times,” Shah told PTI.
The actor says it’s for this reason that he chose to work in movies like “A Wednesday” or his recent short film, “Rogan Josh”, set in the aftermath of 26/11 attacks.
“I consider it my responsibility to take part in such films. All my serious works are representative of their times. Cinema will survive. These films would be seen 200 years later.
“People should know what the India of 2018 was like. They shouldn’t end up seeing only Salman Khan films 200 years later. India is not like that. Cinema is for posterity,” he adds.

“Rogan Josh” by Sanjeev Vig, features Shah as a celebrated chef at The Taj Hotels who invites his family and friends home for dinner to celebrate his birthday. The dinner table conversation meanders to the shared experience of 26/11 and questions the quality of their existence after the life changing event.
Shah, 68, says he is always keen to work with young people who are struggling against odds to make what they believe in. “If there’s a young man trying to make a song and dance film, I wouldn’t give him a second. But here was a young man trying to make a film on a subject he believes should be made.

“I am totally for first timers. I always hear them seriously. I have done so many films with first timers and I’ve never regretted it,” he says.
“Rogan Josh”, by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, was screened at the 20th edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
The actor, who has worked in a couple of short films, says the medium is absolutely liberating for budding filmmakers. “The great thing about short films is that there’s no pressure of producers sitting on these filmmakers head and telling them who the hero should be and what kind of songs (to be used).
“They are having the freedom to make the kind of film they want to make without the worry of box office,” he adds. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India continue to plead Masood Azhar with China?

  • No (100%, 3 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • India’s first luxury cruise Sea lovers in India do not have many options available when it comes to sea rides. Usually short-distance government ferry rides operate between popular tourist spots but a grand cruise...
  • Sikkim honored as the ‘world’s first organic state’ Preeti Verma Lal ROME: The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has declared Sikkim as the world’s first organic state by conferring on it the prestigious Future Policy Gold...
  • Cinema is for posterity: Naseeruddin Shah MUMBAI: Naseeruddin Shah believes cinema serves as a record of times and he would not want the audience to look back at 2018 as the phase of only one kind...
  • ‘New Amsterdam’ is challenging: Anupam Kher NEW YORK: Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher, who plays a doctor in a medical drama on NBC, says the show gave him an opportunity to reinvent himself and working on...
  • Motilal Nehru sent troupe for 1900 Paris exhibition NEW DELHI: He was known as a firebrand barrister but not many would believe that Motilal Nehru was also an impresario who sent a troupe of magicians and performers to...
  • Ali never wanted daughters to be boxers NEW DELHI: Muhammad Ali wanted his children to take up regular jobs that did not pose any physical threat and never become boxers but yielded when daughter Laila insisted on...
  • 28 states, UTs have notified RERA NEW DELHI: As many as 28 states and Union Territories (UTs) have so far notified the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 in the country, an official said here....
  • Amrapali group has played big fraud: SC NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said that embattled realtor Amrapali Group of companies has played a “big fraud” by diverting money collected from home buyers to other firms and the...
  • Congress claims more houses built during UPA MUMBAI: Congress leader Ashok Chavan has refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the UPA government built only 25 lakh houses in its last four years, against 1.25 crore houses built...
  • SC pulls up Ministry on Delhi sealing NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has pulled up the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for “stalling everything” and not coming out with a procedure for issuance of notice to defaulters...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.