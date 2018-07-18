Cirque du Soleil coming to India

Mumbai: Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will be making its India debut with its show “Bazzar” premiering in the country in November. The show, the company’s 43rd original production, will be brought to India by BookMyShow and will have its world premiere in Mumbai, followed by Delhi. The production will be performed by Cirque du Soleil artists under the newest version of its famous Big Top Tent, which is 62 feet high and is 135 feet in diameter, and will seat more than 1500 guests.

“After entertaining millions of people around the world for over 30 years, there are few remaining markets we have yet to visit. We have been looking forward to introducing Cirque du Soleil to the Indian market, which is very important for our international growth,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. Albert Almeida, COO-Non Movies, BookMyShow said, “Cirque du Soleil is an unbelievable entertainment experience that has amazed millions of people across the world with its performances that defy ‘normal’ in every sense. We are excited to work with them as they prepare for a debut in India.”

Cirque du Soleil is credited with reinventing circus and it is considered a world leader in live entertainment. Their spectacular shows offer the audience striking and dramatic performances, featuring fascinating and whimsical costumes staged under magical lighting and set to original music compositions. PTI

Comments

comments